If you’re a hater, Iqra Aziz can’t hear you

Ever since Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz’s public engagement controversy has been brewing. Aziz has finally spoken up and lent her public support to her beau while shutting down their haters.

The Suno Chanda actor took to social media to silence all the hate the couple have received due to their public engagement at the Lux Style Awards 2019.

“This joy of mine is so huge that good wishes and prayers are the only things that I can hear. Love is to express, not to impress,” wrote Iqra.

She added “My man expressed his love in front of the world which takes a lot of guts and I am blissful you’re my ZING.”

While addressing the backlash they received over the PDA during their proposal, the actor wrote: “To whom it may concern: If a girl, during her proposal, chooses to enjoy the moment with laughter instead of shedding tears, one is not supposed to say that all of this was planned.” She told people not to rain on her parade and wait for their own happy days to come instead.

Iqra also bagged the Best Actress Viewer’s Choice and Best Actress Critics Choice for Suno Chanda at the Lux Style Awards 2019.

But the highlight of the evening was her engagement. Yasir went on his knees and proposed to Iqra as onlookers cheered them on. The entire scene was captured on video.

They also walked the red carpet of the year’s most awaited award shows with matching outfits styled by designer Ali Xeeshan.

Iqra rose to fame after her role in Suno Chanda, while Hussain was last seen in a minor appearance in Baaji.

