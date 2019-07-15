Monday, July 15, 2019  | 11 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Hania Amir, Asim Azhar to star in telefilm Pyar Kahani

51 mins ago
 

Actors Hania Amir and Asim Azhar will be seen together in an upcoming telefilm Pyar Kahani on HUM TV. The couple is dating in real life, which makes it even more exciting for fans to watch them together in this romantic comedy telefilm.  

Amir is one of Pakistan’s most talented actresses and became successful in a very short period of time. Since her first appearance on screen in 2016 when she played a supporting role in the movie Janan, Amir has grabbed a lot of attention from famous producers and movie directors.

Singer Azhar is a Pakistani youth sensation who started his career at a very young age. He has sung many famous songs including Coke Studio’s Tera Woh Pyar, which was viewed almost 130 million times on YouTube. His song Jo Tu Na Mila was another hit which received compliments from Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar on Twitter.

Pyar Kahani is a romantic comedy tale directed by Ahson Talish, who was nominated for best director at the 18th Lux Style Awards. Amir plays the role of a writer while Azhar portrays a struggling writer.

The first look of the telefilm has already been released.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Asim Azhar Hania Amir
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Hania Amir, Asim Azhar, pyar kahani, hum tv, telefilm
 
MOST READ
Watch Mahira and Atif Aslam's cute red carpet dance
Watch Mahira and Atif Aslam’s cute red carpet dance
Aiman Khan slams 'uneducated' Hina Altaf for mocking Muneeb
Aiman Khan slams ‘uneducated’ Hina Altaf for mocking Muneeb
If you're a hater, Iqra Aziz can't hear you
If you’re a hater, Iqra Aziz can’t hear you
Yasir Hussain is all praises for fiancée Iqra Aziz
Yasir Hussain is all praises for fiancée Iqra Aziz
Sonakshi Sinha in legal trouble as police visit her residence
Sonakshi Sinha in legal trouble as police visit her residence
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.