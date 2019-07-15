Hania Amir, Asim Azhar to star in telefilm Pyar Kahani

Actors Hania Amir and Asim Azhar will be seen together in an upcoming telefilm Pyar Kahani on HUM TV. The couple is dating in real life, which makes it even more exciting for fans to watch them together in this romantic comedy telefilm.

Amir is one of Pakistan’s most talented actresses and became successful in a very short period of time. Since her first appearance on screen in 2016 when she played a supporting role in the movie Janan, Amir has grabbed a lot of attention from famous producers and movie directors.

Singer Azhar is a Pakistani youth sensation who started his career at a very young age. He has sung many famous songs including Coke Studio’s Tera Woh Pyar, which was viewed almost 130 million times on YouTube. His song Jo Tu Na Mila was another hit which received compliments from Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar on Twitter.

Pyar Kahani is a romantic comedy tale directed by Ahson Talish, who was nominated for best director at the 18th Lux Style Awards. Amir plays the role of a writer while Azhar portrays a struggling writer.

The first look of the telefilm has already been released.

