Gohar Rasheed, Dua Malik claim they witnessed Mohsin abuse wife

Many celebrities are supporting Mohsin Abbas Haider’s wife Fatima Sohail after she accused the actor of abusing her.

They took to social media to condemn the actor and appreciated Sohail for her bravery in coming out and speaking about the abuse.

Some claim they are witnesses to the abuse, including actors Gohar Rasheed and Dua Malik.

The injustice that took place with #FatimaSohail, I was a second hand witness to it in 2018 when my friend took #Fatima to the hospital after she had been beaten up by #MohsinAbbasHaider Through her I got to know the whole Story. Fatima is like a sister to me (1/3) — Mirza Gohar Rasheed (@GoharRsd) July 21, 2019

SHE, wanted to save her marriage and ensure the health of her baby so we respected that and kept quite but now since she is out with the truth her self (more power to you #fatima) (2/3) #justiceforfatima — Mirza Gohar Rasheed (@GoharRsd) July 21, 2019

I wanted to say that men like these are a threat to the society I don’t see him just as a spineless, pathetic sick human being , I see him as a danger. She needs justice and he needs HELP. #justiceforfatima (3/3) — Mirza Gohar Rasheed (@GoharRsd) July 21, 2019

Others spoke about how domestic violence is never okay and said Haider should be boycotted.

I can’t begin to stress enough on this issue. This is just one story. Firstly, thank you Fatema – for getting the courage & coming out with your story for all the girls suffering from the same issue. Countless women are silenced by monsters like these, physically & mentally. 1/2 — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) July 21, 2019

We, as a society, need to cancel & boycott all these toxic beings. Do not give them any publicity at all in any circumstances. No more proofs needed, no more ‘wait for his side of the story’. Because domestic violence is NOT okay in response of ANY action. #TimesUp 2/2 — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) July 21, 2019

Dear men,

Before you even think abt hitting your women, JUST DONT.

There is no excuse, no validation, nothing u can offer that in ANY way makes this okay.

We are stronger than we look & we will fight back.

Silence is not, was not & never will be an option. — manshapasha (@manshapasha) July 21, 2019

Growing up I remember, once my father got really upset when he saw my mother crying. Upon inquiring, he found out that one of our neighbor used to beat his wife. He went up to his house the same day and put him in his place. The guy was a wuss. #MohsinAbbasHaider shame on you! — Haroon Shahid (@HaroonsMusic) July 21, 2019

Sick to my stomach. What gives anybody the right to raise their hand on anyone? Nothing. No excuse.

For eons now we have normalised abuse (of all kinds) and for the sake of our children this needs to stop. — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) July 21, 2019

You know all the fame you get, all the hard work you put into your work, that body you keep working on, those sleepless nights of shooting and working hard don’t pay off when you’re a piece of shit! #TimesUp pic.twitter.com/phRxQpPnYg — Hania Aamir (@realhaniahehe) July 20, 2019

Body building might make you a strong man but raising your hand against a woman disqualifies you from being a MAN.

We do not need to hear what was on your mind neither your side of the story.#TIMESUP — Iqra Aziz (@IqraAzizz) July 21, 2019

#MohsinAbbasHaidar Thr is absolutely no religious/cultural/emotional/psychological/any othr excuse for beating your pregnant wife. We need to make a horrible example of Mr Mohsin for all those men who dare raise thr hand on the female servants of Allah & try to justify it! (2/2) — Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) July 21, 2019

In our society this is very common to Beat a women. But this is not acceptable. Brave man like me never hit a woman #MohsinAbbasHaider is an actor that’s why media and social media took a stand but think about other middle class and poor families woman who ever feeling this pain — Nasir Khan Jan (@NKJModel) July 21, 2019

Fatima, You are so so brave to come forward opening doors to Women of domestic violence please dont be scared anymore! Speak! ABUSE comes in many forms. physical, mental, verbal, economics, isolation. It is a sickness! What demons are you carrying? #MohsinAbbasHaider Get help! pic.twitter.com/gg02J2bmm8 — Frieha Altaf (@FriehaAltaf) July 21, 2019

Politicians also weighed in to show their support for Sohail. Senator Sherry Rehman said she is available if Sohail wants to take the case to court.

Fatima like so many others,needs help. Am available in Islamabad at any point to meet and take this up. Many legislators feel very strongly about abuse and domestic violence. We worked for years on the lawmaking against it. Please feel free to DM me to coordinate any response https://t.co/RboiOwaxiX — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) July 21, 2019

Minister of Human Rights Shireen Mazari said we need to raise awareness against domestic violence so that more women can come out.

Domestic violence has been endemic here across all social groups but now women are finding the courage to speak out about their own cases. It’s not simply matter of applying the law but of changing mindsets thru awareness & shaming/socially ostracising the guilty. We will IA — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) July 22, 2019

Lawyer and activist Nighat Dad told Sohail not to lose hope if she has to face trolls, defamation suit or fake videos.

Fatima don’t be discouraged if any of this happens in next few days

1. Leaking any private video (can be a fake one)

2. Defamation suit

3. Mohsin Abbas’s statement (rotay huway)

4. Trolls defaming and discrediting you online while setting false narrative #MohsinAbbasHaider — Nighat Dad (@nighatdad) July 21, 2019

However, some celebrities are staying neutral and asking people to look at both sides of the picture.

Sohail accused Haider of abusing her and cheating on her in a Facebook post on Saturday night. To read our story on it, click here.

