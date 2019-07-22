Monday, July 22, 2019  | 18 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Gohar Rasheed, Dua Malik claim they witnessed Mohsin abuse wife

17 mins ago
 

Many celebrities are supporting Mohsin Abbas Haider’s wife Fatima Sohail after she accused the actor of abusing her.

They took to social media to condemn the actor and appreciated Sohail for her bravery in coming out and speaking about the abuse.

Some claim they are witnesses to the abuse, including actors Gohar Rasheed and Dua Malik.

Others spoke about how domestic violence is never okay and said Haider should be boycotted.

Related: Mohsin Abbas Haider challenges wife to prove assault

Politicians also weighed in to show their support for Sohail. Senator Sherry Rehman said she is available if Sohail wants to take the case to court.

Minister of Human Rights Shireen Mazari said we need to raise awareness against domestic violence so that more women can come out.

Lawyer and activist Nighat Dad told Sohail not to lose hope if she has to face trolls, defamation suit or fake videos.

However, some celebrities are staying neutral and asking people to look at both sides of the picture.

Sohail accused Haider of abusing her and cheating on her in a Facebook post on Saturday night. To read our story on it, click here. 

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
abuse Mohsin Abbar Haider
 
