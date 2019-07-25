Thursday, July 25, 2019  | 21 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Game of Thrones finale defended by HBO boss

4 hours ago
 

The Game of Thrones six-episode finale caused an uproar among fans. The backlash was so severe that petitions were started with up to three million signatures in efforts to get a different ending to the series.

But Casey Bloys, the head of HBO, paid the criticism little heed, CNN reported.

When asked, during the summer press tour, about petitions being signed for a do-over of the final season he said, “There are very few downsides to having an immensely popular show. But one that I can think of is when you try to end it.” According to him, “It comes with the territory.”

Related: Game of Thrones breaks record with 32 Emmy nominations

He made it obvious that he was happy with the season eight finale to the point where the petition for a do-over “wasn’t something we seriously considered.”

Despite the backlash, the finale beat the record of not only the show but also any HBO original series with 19 million views. If that isn’t a big enough validation then the 32 Emmy nominations that the finale has received would validate the shows end, according to Bloys.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
game of thrones HBO
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Mohsin Abbas Haider's wife accuses him of abuse, cheating
Mohsin Abbas Haider’s wife accuses him of abuse, cheating
Mohsin Abbas Haider challenges wife to prove assault
Mohsin Abbas Haider challenges wife to prove assault
Gohar Rasheed, Dua Malik claim they witnessed Mohsin abuse wife
Gohar Rasheed, Dua Malik claim they witnessed Mohsin abuse wife
Mohsin Abbas Haider, Fatima Sohail record statements in abuse case
Mohsin Abbas Haider, Fatima Sohail record statements in abuse case
Mahira channels her inner Madhuri in Superstar's latest song
Mahira channels her inner Madhuri in Superstar’s latest song
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.