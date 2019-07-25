Game of Thrones finale defended by HBO boss

The Game of Thrones six-episode finale caused an uproar among fans. The backlash was so severe that petitions were started with up to three million signatures in efforts to get a different ending to the series.

But Casey Bloys, the head of HBO, paid the criticism little heed, CNN reported.

When asked, during the summer press tour, about petitions being signed for a do-over of the final season he said, “There are very few downsides to having an immensely popular show. But one that I can think of is when you try to end it.” According to him, “It comes with the territory.”

He made it obvious that he was happy with the season eight finale to the point where the petition for a do-over “wasn’t something we seriously considered.”

Despite the backlash, the finale beat the record of not only the show but also any HBO original series with 19 million views. If that isn’t a big enough validation then the 32 Emmy nominations that the finale has received would validate the shows end, according to Bloys.

