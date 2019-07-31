Frieha Altaf was behind Yasir and Iqra’s planned LSA proposal

Pakistani model-turned-actor Frieha Altaf has just spilled the beans on Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain’s planned engagement proposal at the Lux Style Awards 2019 and revealed the date of their nuptials.

While taking on YouTube show Momina’s Mixed Plate Altaf revealed that Hussain’s proposal at the Lux Style Awards 2019 was her plan and she said that it is totally fine to express love to each other.

“I wanted to bring this western concept of public proposals to Pakistan,” said Altaf. She added that she played all innocent and even asked Hussain to stop going off the script during the awards since the proposal was not in their plans. “It was all for the audience, every word was planned,” said Altaf.

She added that she even asked Hussain to do it with a personal touch, however, and Aziz never knew about the plan nor did anyone in her team. “Yasir even went off the script and added few lines of his own in the proposal because he has a verbal diarrhea problem,” said Altaf.

She even revealed that the couple is all set to tie the knot this December. “Yasir told me before the awards that he is getting married to Iqra in December 2019 and it was then that I got the idea of a public proposal at the Lux Style Awards.”

However, she believes that it was very gutsy of Hussain to carry on with their plan and to proclaim his love in front of the world.

Altaf explained that the dynamics have changed in Pakistan and now couples like Sajal Ali and Ahad Raza Mir and Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed are openly expressing their relationships.

