FIR registered against actor Mohsin Abbas Haider

Fatima Sohail, the wife of actor and singer Mohsin Abbas Haider, has lodged an FIR against her husband at Lahore’s Defence police station.

Haider has been booked under Sections 406 and 506B of the Pakistan Penal Code. The case has been registered at the Defence C police station.

The FIR included charges of threats to kill as well as breach of trust. According to the FIR, Sohail said Haider asked her for Rs5 million, which she borrowed from her father. She says he did not return it and instead demanded an additional Rs5 million. When she refused, he physically assaulted.

Sohail also accused Haider of beating, abusing, and assaulting her since the start of their marriage.

Dunya News has also announced its disassociation with the actor-singer. He was part of its program Mazaq Raat as a DJ.

On Monday, the former couple recorded their statements at Lahore’s Cantt SP office.

While recording his statement, Haider has claimed that all the accusations against him are baseless. He said that if Sohail doesn’t want to stay with him, no can force her to. He concluded that with mutual understanding this issue can be resolved.

On June 20, Sohail stunned everyone with a Facebook post accusing her husband of abuse. She said she caught Haider, with whom she had a son in May, cheating on November 26, 2018. “When I confronted him, instead of being embarrassed he started beating me. I was pregnant at that time!” she wrote in a detailed Facebook post that chronicles the abuse. “He pulled me [by the] hair, dragged me on [the] floor, kicked me several times, punched me [in the] face and threw me on the wall,” she wrote.

The couple married in 2015 in a private affair. After one year of their marriage, it was widely speculated that the couple had parted ways but Haider took to social media to deny the rumours. They revealed on December 16, 2017, that their first child, daughter Mahveen Abbas Haider, passed away at the age of one month. In May 2019, they welcomed their son, Haider Abbas Mohsin.

