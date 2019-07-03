FIA investigates Meesha Shafi’s Twitter account on Ali Zafar’s request

The FIA has launched an investigation into 16 Twitter accounts, including that of singer Meesha Shafi, on the request of Ali Zafar.

Zafar, who has filed a defamation suit against Shafi, submitted a request to the cyber crime wing of the FIA to investigate these social media accounts. He has accused Shafi of launching a campaign against him to ruin his reputation.

A three-member team is conducting the investigation.

On Monday, Zafar recorded his statement in the defamation suit. He filed the case after Shafi accused him of harassing her on multiple occasions. He said that a conspiracy was planned against him before the release of his movie Teefa in Trouble last year.

He submitted in court screenshots of posts on Facebook Messenger, Twitter along with other documents and pictures. Zafar claimed that fake accounts were used to start a campaign against him, adding that Shafi had also threatened him.

In April 2018, Shafi took to Twitter to accuse Zafar of physically harassing her on ‘more than one occasion.’ “This happened to me despite the fact that I am an empowered, accomplished woman who is known for speaking her mind,” she said. In response, Zafar filed a defamation suit against Shafi. He denied the allegations and wants her to pay restitution for the damage to his reputation and leveling false allegations against him.

