Fans suspect Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain got engaged in February

2 hours ago
 

Pakistani actors Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are officially engaged. Aziz’s sister, Sidra Aziz, shared a picture on her social media Tuesday night that looked a lot like Iqra and Yasir’s engagement.

Iqra was wearing a white and gold outfit while Yasir pulled off a white shalwar kameez with a maroon waistcoat.

However, when the picture went viral on social media and more pictures followed, many people noticed some inconsistencies with Iqra and Yasir’s projected timeline of their engagement.

Fans were quick to notice that Iqra’s outfit and hairstyle resembled some pictures she had uploaded way back in February.

In the pictures shared on Instagram in February, she’s wearing the same outfit with the same bangs and low bun. She is also wearing what looks like a wedding band on her left hand.

It’s still not clear whether the whole public engagement during the Lux Style Awards 2019 was a publicity stunt or not. Yasir went down on his knees and proposed to Iqra as onlookers cheered them on. The entire scene was captured on film.

