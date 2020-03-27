Monday, July 8, 2019  | 4 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Entertainment

Disney releases stunning first teaser of live-action Mulan

40 mins ago
 

Photo: Screengrab

The trailer for Disney’s live-action version of its 1998 hit Mulan has arrived, giving the world its first glimpse of Chinese actress Crystal Liu Yifei portraying the good daughter who heroically transforms herself into a great warrior for her country.

The teaser debuted during the halftime break of the US-Netherlands FIFA Women’s World Cup soccer game Sunday.

The teaser tells a familiar story: Mulan’s family takes her to a matchmaker who expresses all the desirable qualities that a good wife must have.

Mulan may or may not have those qualities, but we know what they don’t: that she is, above all, a fierce warrior.

Mulan’s animal friends dragon Mushu and cricket Cri-kee are absent from the teaser. The film also stars Rogue One’s Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Gong Li, Jet Li and more. Even though we knew Mulan’s love interest Li Shang wouldn’t be in the movie, his absence was still felt.

The minute and 30-second teaser ends with the heroine saying, “It is my duty to fight.” The live-action remake is set to hit theatres on March 27, 2020.

