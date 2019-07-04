Thursday, July 4, 2019  | 1 Zulkaedah, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Disney casts 19-year-old singer as Ariel in Little Mermaid

2 hours ago
 

Disney has cast singer Halle Bailey, part of the R&B duo Chloe x Halle, as Ariel in its live-action reboot of Little Mermaid.

The 19-year-old has reportedly been the top choice for the role since the beginning.

“After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance — plus a glorious singing voice — all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role,” director Rob Marshall said in a statement.

Bailey reacted to the news on Twitter and called it a dream come true.

The Little Mermaid is the latest Disney classic to be remade into a live-action movie. It joins Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and The Lion King in Disney’s new lineup.

The movie will begin production in 2020. The other stars have not been confirmed yet but Melissa McCarthy is in talks to star as Ursula while Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina are in talks to play Flounder and Scuttle.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Disney the little mermaid
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
Disney, the little mermaid, halle bailey, chloe x halle, chloexhalle
 
MOST READ
Mujra nights and corruption destroyed industry: Meera
Mujra nights and corruption destroyed industry: Meera
Musician Ali Noor hospitalised with acute liver failure
Musician Ali Noor hospitalised with acute liver failure
Six Bollywood actresses who weren’t born in India
Six Bollywood actresses who weren’t born in India
Actor Zaheen Tahira shifted to CCU after cardiac arrest scare
Actor Zaheen Tahira shifted to CCU after cardiac arrest scare
Dangal actor quits Bollywood because it interfered with her religion
Dangal actor quits Bollywood because it interfered with her religion
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.