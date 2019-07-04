Disney casts 19-year-old singer as Ariel in Little Mermaid

Disney has cast singer Halle Bailey, part of the R&B duo Chloe x Halle, as Ariel in its live-action reboot of Little Mermaid.

The 19-year-old has reportedly been the top choice for the role since the beginning.

“After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance — plus a glorious singing voice — all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role,” director Rob Marshall said in a statement.

dream come true… 🧜🏽‍♀️🌊 pic.twitter.com/sndjYUS6wO — chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) July 3, 2019

Bailey reacted to the news on Twitter and called it a dream come true.

The Little Mermaid is the latest Disney classic to be remade into a live-action movie. It joins Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and The Lion King in Disney’s new lineup.

The movie will begin production in 2020. The other stars have not been confirmed yet but Melissa McCarthy is in talks to star as Ursula while Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina are in talks to play Flounder and Scuttle.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.