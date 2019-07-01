Dangal actor quits Bollywood because it interfered with her religion

Bollywood actor Zaira Wasim, who rose to fame with her debut film Dangal, has announced that she is quitting Bollywood because her “relationship” with Islam was threatened.

In a detailed post on her Facebook page and other social media platforms, the 18-year-old Kashmiri-born star said that the Indian film industry’s work environment “consistently interfered with my imaan (faith)” and threatened her relationship with her religion. She said that “though I may fit here perfectly, I do not belong here”.

“Five years ago I made a decision that changed my life forever. As I stepped my foot in Bollywood, it opened doors of massive popularity for me. I started to become the prime candidate of public attention, I was projected as the gospel of the idea of success and was often identified as a role model for the youth.”

However, she said that is never something she set out to do or become, especially with regards to her ideas of success and failure, which she had just started to explore and understand.

The 18-year-old said as she completed five years in the profession, she wanted to “confess that I am not truly happy with this identity ie my line of work”. “For a very long time now it has felt like I have struggled to become someone else. As I had just started to explore and make sense of the things to which I dedicated my time, efforts and emotions and tried to grab hold of a new lifestyle, it was only for me to realise that though I may fit here perfectly, I do not belong here.

“This field indeed brought a lot of love, support, and applause my way, but what it also did was to lead me to a path of ignorance, as I silently and unconsciously transitioned out of ‘imaan’ (faith). While I continued to work in an environment that consistently interfered with my ‘imaan’, my relationship with my religion was threatened,” she said.

Wasim said as she continued to “ignorantly pass through” while trying to convince herself that what she was doing was okay and was not really affecting her, adding that she lost all the ‘barakah’ (blessing) from her life.

“I was constantly battling with my soul to reconcile my thoughts and instincts to fix a static picture of my ‘imaan’ and I failed miserably, not just once but a hundred times,” she said.

“I kept procrastinating by tricking and deluding my conscience into the idea that I know what I am doing doesn’t feel right but assumed that I will put an end to this whenever the time feels right and I continued to put myself in a vulnerable position where it was always so easy to succumb to the environment that damaged my peace, ‘imaan’ and my relationship with Allah (God),” she said.

Talking about her life as an actor, she said she continued to observe things and twist her perceptions as she wanted them to be, without really understanding that the key was to see them as they were.

“In the great and divine wisdom of the Holy Quran, I found sufficiency and peace. Indeed the hearts find peace when it acquires the knowledge of Its Creator, His Attributes, His Mercy and His commandments,” she added.

Wasim said she began to heavily rely upon Allah’s mercy for help and guidance instead of valuing her own believability. “I discovered my lack of knowledge of the basic fundamentals of my religion and how my inability to reinforce a change earlier was a result of confusing my heart’s contentment and well being with strengthening and satisfying my own (shallow and worldly) desires,” she said.

The actor, who made her big Bollywood debut opposite superstar Aamir Khan in 2016, said she questioned the deepest sources of her ideas of success, meaning and the purpose of her life.

Wasim said the journey has been “exhausting, to battle my soul for so long” and life was too short yet too long to be at war with oneself. About announcing the decision on social media, the actor said she was openly doing so not to paint a holier picture of herself, but “this is the least I can do to start afresh”.

“This is just my first step as I have arrived at the clarity of realisation of the path I wish to be on and strive for and during this time I may have consciously or unconsciously planted a seed of temptation in the hearts of many, but my sincere advice to everyone is that no amount of success, fame, authority or wealth is worth trading or losing your peace or the light of your ‘imaan’ for,” she said.

Wasim bagged 2016’s National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress over her acting skills in Dangal and 2018’s Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress for Secret Superstar.

Wasim will next be seen in The Sky is Pink, which also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Farhan Akhtar. The film completed shooting in March.

