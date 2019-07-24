Court grants interim bail to Mohsin Abbas in abuse case

A Lahore court has approved the interim bail of actor and singer Mohsin Abbas Haider in a domestic violence case.

Haider appeared before the court on Wednesday. The court has sought a detailed report from Defence Police C on the case. The hearing has been adjourned till August 5.

A case against Haider was registered upon the complaint of his wife, Fatima Sohail. The FIR included charges of threats to kill as well as breach of trust. According to the FIR, Sohail said Haider asked her for Rs5 million, which she borrowed from her father. She says he did not return it and instead demanded an additional Rs5 million. When she refused, he physically assaulted.

Sohail also accused Haider of beating, abusing, and assaulting her since the start of their marriage.

On Monday, the former couple recorded their statements at Lahore’s Cantt SP office.

While recording his statement, Haider claimed that all the accusations against him are baseless. He said that if Sohail doesn’t want to stay with him, no can force her to. He concluded that the issue can be resolved with mutual understanding.

On June 20, Sohail stunned everyone with a Facebook post accusing her husband of abuse. She said she caught Haider, with whom she had a son in May, cheating on November 26, 2018. “When I confronted him, instead of being embarrassed he started beating me. I was pregnant at that time!” she wrote in a detailed Facebook post that chronicles the abuse. “He pulled me [by the] hair, dragged me on [the] floor, kicked me several times, punched me [in the] face and threw me on the wall,” she wrote.

The couple tied the knot in 2015. After one year of their marriage, it was widely speculated that the couple had parted ways but Haider took to social media to deny the rumours.

