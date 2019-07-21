Check out what trended in Pakistani entertainment news this week

After a busy week of slogging away at work, sit back, relax and catch up on the lighter side of Pakistani news with our weekly round up.

Even in a crisis, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz is always well turned out. She decided to make a fashion statement with a specially designed outfit for her appearance at the Islamabad accountability court on Friday. To read the story, click here.

Maryam Nawaz said she was stopped on her way to the Islamabad accountability court ahead of her appearance on Friday. To watch the video, click here.

Instagram has decided to strengthen its moderation policies and added a new alert that will warn people who violate rules when their account is close to being deleted. Users will be sent a history of the posts, comments, and stories that were removed from their account, and will be told why they were removed. To read the story, click here.

On Priyanka Chopra’s first birthday as a married woman, hubby Nick Jonas had the sweetest wish for her. To read what he said, click here.

Pakistani musician and the lead vocalist of popular rock band Noori, Ali Noor is back in action! His health scare is over and the singer teased something “interesting” for fans. To read his post-illness post, click here.

Popular Russia-based application FaceApp, which allows users to change their appearance to look older or younger, came under fire in the United States Wednesday, with one senator urging an FBI investigation. He cited national security and privacy risks. To read the story, click here.

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan took part in the bottle cap challenge in a new and interesting way. To see his take on the challenge, click here.

Actor Imran Ashraf thinks it’s high time for Pakistani celebrities to stop bringing each other down and promote love and positivity. To find out why he said this, click here.

Pakistani rockstar Ali Azmat, the man behind the iconic tracks produced by Junoon, has geared up for another adventure but this time with his motorbike. He’s gong to be touring Europe on his bike in 22 days! To read the story, click here.

Pakistani actor, host and VJ Ayesha Omar decided to make a separate Instagram account after trolls targetted her. To find out what caused her to take this step, click here.

Pakistani actor, model and former morning show host Sanam Baloch celebrated her 33rd birthday. To see how she marked her special day, click here.

The FIA summoned six people in the Meesha Shafi-Ali Zafar defamation case to record their statements. To read why, click here.

Actor Aiman Khan slammed fellow actor Hina Altaf and comedian Tabish Hashmi, calling them uneducated for something they said during a Hashmi’s new web show To Be Honest. But what caused Khan to lash out at them? Click here to find out.

Humaima Malick has once again called out Momina Mustehsan on social media, this time for her poor dance performance at the 18th Lux Style Awards. To read what she said, click here.

