The trailer for WWE superstar John Cena’s upcoming movie Playing with Fire has been released.

The plot of the family comedy movie circles around a group of firefighters taking care of a group of siblings whom they rescue from a blaze.

The film is directed by Andy Fickman and stars John Cena, Brianna Hildebrand, Judy Greer, Keegan-Michael Key, John Leguizamo, and Dennis Haysbert.

The film will be released on November 8.