Bunty Aur Babli is getting a sequel

While the rumours of Yash Raj Films blockbuster film Bunty Aur Babli’s sequel have been making rounds for a while now, it has been confirmed now, reported Pinkvilla.

According to the latest reports, the sequel will be set in today’s time. The original film starring Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan was released 14 years ago.

Related: Koena Mitra sentenced to jail in fraud case

It has been announced that heartthrob Siddhant Chaturvedi will be cast as the new Bunty. The actor became a sensation among young people with his electrifying performance as MC Sher in Gully Boy alongside Ranveer Singh.

Rumours suggest that former Miss World, Manushi Chillar, will play Rani’s role in the movie. The news, however, has yet to be confirmed.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.