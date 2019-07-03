Wednesday, July 3, 2019  | 29 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Bollywood directors, actor invited to be members of Oscars Academy

2 hours ago
 

Directors Zoya Akhtar and Anurag Kashyap and actor Anupam Kher are among 842 new members invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Monday.

This is to enhance diversity and inclusivity of the Oscar Academy.

The invitees, according to the official Oscars’ website, have distinguished themselves by their contributions to theatrical motion pictures.

Kher has had an extensive career both in India and the West. The actor was last seen in Hotel Mumbai and The Big Sick. Meanwhile, filmmaker Akhtar, who has been invited in the director’s category, is celebrating her recent release Gully Boy. Kashyap’s credits include Gangs of Wasseypur and Dev D. Ritesh Batra has been invited in the writer’s branch.

Related: Marvel’s first hijab-wearing character to appear in new Spider-Man 

The Academy, which is behind the annual Oscar Awards, has invited members from 59 countries and half of them are women. The 2019 class is 50% women, 29% people of colour. Those who accept the invitations will be the only additions to the Academy’s membership in 2019.

Among the invited 842, 21 are Oscar winners while 82 members are Oscar nominees.

Last year, Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Naseeruddin Shah, Ali Fazal, Madhabi Mukherjee and Aditya Chopra were among 928 new members who were invited by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to the Oscars 2018.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Anupam Kher Anurag Kashyap oscar zoya akhtar
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Anupam Kher, Bollywood, Actor, Director, Oscar, Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Naseeruddin Shah, Ali Fazal, Madhabi Mukherjee, Aditya Chopra, Gully Boy, Hotel Mumbai,The Big Sick, Gangs of Wasseypur, Dev D
 
MOST READ
Six Bollywood actresses who weren’t born in India
Six Bollywood actresses who weren’t born in India
Mujra nights and corruption destroyed industry: Meera
Mujra nights and corruption destroyed industry: Meera
Actor Zaheen Tahira shifted to CCU after cardiac arrest scare
Actor Zaheen Tahira shifted to CCU after cardiac arrest scare
Dangal actor quits Bollywood because it interfered with her religion
Dangal actor quits Bollywood because it interfered with her religion
Called Fawad after others declined to act in Khoobsurat: Sonam
Called Fawad after others declined to act in Khoobsurat: Sonam
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.