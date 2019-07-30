Sunny Deol rescues woman sold as slave in Kuwait

Bollywood actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol has rescued a 45-year-old woman who was sold as a slave in Kuwait.

The woman, Veena Bedi, was reportedly sold to a Pakistani man by a travel agent who had conned her into believing that he would help her land a housekeeping job for a salary of Rs 30,000 per month.

Bedi was rescued following the efforts of Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol, the District Legal Services Authority and two NGOs, one based in Kuwait and the other in Canada. She was brought back home on Friday.

Earlier, Veena’s family had pleaded Sunny to help their daughter during a visit to Kartarpur Corridor, on the Indian side of the border. He then personally intervened after coming to know of the incident. He even contacted India’s Ministry of External Affairs.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.