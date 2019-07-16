Austin Butler cast as Elvis Presley in biopic

Director Baz Luhrmann has finally found the perfect actor to portray Elvis Presley in his upcoming biopic.

Twenty-seven-year-old actor Austin Butler has been chosen to play Presley, Warner Bros announced on Monday.

Reports suggest that Ansel Elgort, Harry Styles and Miles Teller have all reportedly tested for the role.

Butler is a Nickelodeon and Disney Channel alumni who last year made his Broadway debut in the revival of The Iceman Cometh starring Denzel Washington.

Luhrmann, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker behind The Great Gatsby and Moulin Rouge!, said: “I knew I couldn’t make this film if the casting wasn’t absolutely right, and we searched thoroughly for an actor with the ability to evoke the singular natural movement and vocal qualities of this peerless star, but also the inner vulnerability of the artiste.”

The movie will explore Presley’s life through the lens of his complicated, 20-year relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, who will be played by Tom Hanks.

The screenplay has been written by Luhrmann and Craig Pearce. The production is to begin early next year, with filming taking place in Queensland, Australia.

