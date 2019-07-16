Tuesday, July 16, 2019  | 12 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Austin Butler cast as Elvis Presley in biopic

1 min ago
 

Director Baz Luhrmann has finally found the perfect actor to portray Elvis Presley in his upcoming biopic. 

Twenty-seven-year-old actor Austin Butler has been chosen to play Presley, Warner Bros announced on Monday.

Reports suggest that Ansel Elgort, Harry Styles and Miles Teller have all reportedly tested for the role.

Butler is a Nickelodeon and Disney Channel alumni who last year made his Broadway debut in the revival of The Iceman Cometh starring Denzel Washington.

Luhrmann, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker behind The Great Gatsby and Moulin Rouge!, said: “I knew I couldn’t make this film if the casting wasn’t absolutely right, and we searched thoroughly for an actor with the ability to evoke the singular natural movement and vocal qualities of this peerless star, but also the inner vulnerability of the artiste.”

The movie will explore Presley’s life through the lens of his complicated, 20-year relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, who will be played by Tom Hanks.

The screenplay has been written by Luhrmann and Craig Pearce.  The production is to begin early next year, with filming taking place in Queensland, Australia.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Austin Butler Elvis Presley
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Austin Butler, Elvis Presley, biopic, king of the rock
 
MOST READ
Sanam Baloch celebrates 33rd birthday with her loved ones
Sanam Baloch celebrates 33rd birthday with her loved ones
Aiman Khan slams 'uneducated' Hina Altaf for mocking Muneeb
Aiman Khan slams ‘uneducated’ Hina Altaf for mocking Muneeb
If you're a hater, Iqra Aziz can't hear you
If you’re a hater, Iqra Aziz can’t hear you
Yasir Hussain is all praises for fiancée Iqra Aziz
Yasir Hussain is all praises for fiancée Iqra Aziz
Sonakshi Sinha in legal trouble as police visit her residence
Sonakshi Sinha in legal trouble as police visit her residence
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.