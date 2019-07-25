Thursday, July 25, 2019  | 21 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Entertainment

All Elite Wrestling releases trailer of its weekly show

1 hour ago
 

Photo Courtesy: All Elite Wrestling/Twitter

The weekly television programme of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) will be premiering from October 2 on TNT Drama.

“The highly-anticipated, action-packed matches will take place in different cities across the nation each week on Wednesdays, starting in Washington, DC, at the famed Capital One Arena,” a press release on AEW’s website read. “Ticket pricing and on-sale date for the televised live event will be announced on Monday, July 29.”

The company was founded by President and CEO Tony Khan and is headlined by Cody and Brandi Rhodes, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), Kenny Omega, Hangman Adam Page, Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley.

The roster comprises of famous faces in the industry like Nyla Rose, Awesome Kong, Dustin Rhodes, Jungle Boy, Dr. Britt Baker, Maxwell Jacob Friedmann and Christoper Daniels.

