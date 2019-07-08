Ali Noor’s condition is out of danger, confirms Ali Hamza

Pakistani musician and lead vocalist of popular rock band Noori, Ali Noor is on the road to recovery, his brother Ali Hamza announced. He was diagnosed with acute liver failure on July 3.

Ali Hamza took to Twitter to share the update with Noori fans who were anxiously waiting for an update on Ali Noor’s health. He stated that the health scare is over.

So Ali Noor’s condition has improved to the point that he is out of danger. The need for a liver transplant has been ruled out. His liver is healing itself. Let’s keep praying for his complete recovery. God has been Kind and Merciful! — Ali Hamza (@hamzasays) July 6, 2019

Earlier, Noor’s uncle shared misleading updates about his health. In a now-deleted tweet, Azam Jamil said that the musician’s health was worsening.

Related: Musician Ali Noor hospitalised with acute liver failure

Later on Saturday, Hamza had requested his followers “not to make any further conjectures about Ali Noor’s condition until we formally come out with a statement.”

Just requesting everyone not to make any further conjectures about Ali Noor’s condition until we formally come out with a statement. Which will be very soon IA! And yes, it’s only good news! — Ali Hamza (@hamzasays) July 6, 2019

The singer was admitted to the hospital after he was diagnosed with Hepatitis A. It deteriorated into acute liver damage for which a liver donor was required.

However, later Ali Hamza also took to Facebook to console fans and dispelled rumours that his brother is in need of blood or liver donations.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.