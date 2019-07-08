Monday, July 8, 2019  | 4 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Ali Noor’s condition is out of danger, confirms Ali Hamza

7 hours ago
 

Pakistani musician and lead vocalist of popular rock band Noori, Ali Noor is on the road to recovery, his brother Ali Hamza announced. He was diagnosed with acute liver failure on July 3.

Ali Hamza took to Twitter to share the update with Noori fans who were anxiously waiting for an update on Ali Noor’s health. He stated that the health scare is over.

Earlier, Noor’s uncle shared misleading updates about his health. In a now-deleted tweet, Azam Jamil said that the musician’s health was worsening.

Related: Musician Ali Noor hospitalised with acute liver failure

Later on Saturday, Hamza had requested his followers “not to make any further conjectures about Ali Noor’s condition until we formally come out with a statement.”

The singer was admitted to the hospital after he was diagnosed with Hepatitis A. It deteriorated into acute liver damage for which a liver donor was required.

However, later Ali Hamza also took to Facebook to console fans and dispelled rumours that his brother is in need of blood or liver donations.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Ali Noor noori
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

VIDEO
Kataksha: a suspense-filled Pakistani thriller
Kataksha: a suspense-filled Pakistani thriller
entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Watch Yasir Hussain propose to Iqra Aziz at the LSA
Watch Yasir Hussain propose to Iqra Aziz at the LSA
Marvel's first hijab-wearing character to appear in new Spider-Man
Marvel’s first hijab-wearing character to appear in new Spider-Man
Mehwish Hayat aces the #BottleCapChallenge
Mehwish Hayat aces the #BottleCapChallenge
Mujra nights and corruption destroyed industry: Meera
Mujra nights and corruption destroyed industry: Meera
Musician Ali Noor hospitalised with acute liver failure
Musician Ali Noor hospitalised with acute liver failure
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.