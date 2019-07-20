Ali Noor returns to music with a new Manwa Re

Remember a few days ago when Noori lead singer Ali Noor hinted that something special is coming up? Well he’s back with a song to make everyone nostalgic.

Noor, who has been recovering from acute liver failure, is back in action as he released a new acapella version rendition of his hit song Manwa Re.

The song was a huge hit when it was originally released in the late 90s and this time Noor has impressed us with a more upbeat version of the song.

The song has been released for Strepsils Studio Season 2, which is headed by Noor himself.

Earlier, Ali Noor had revealed that something “interesting” coming our way. “I’ve put in my heart and soul into it so stay tuned and prepare yourself for some nostalgia!” he had written on his social media.

The singer was admitted to the hospital on July 3 after he was diagnosed with Hepatitis A. It deteriorated into acute liver damage for which a liver donor was required.

His brother Ali Hamza’s last tweet on July 6 confirmed that Noor’s liver was healing itself and that the transplant was no longer needed. He consoled fans with a tweet mentioning that Noor’s condition has improved to the point that he is out of danger. The need for a liver transplant has been ruled out, Hamza tweeted.

