HOME > Entertainment

Actor Haroon Shahid and wife welcome a baby girl

1 min ago
 

Photo: Instagram

Pakistani singer-turned-actor Haroon Shahid and his wife Palwashay have been blessed with a baby girl on Monday.

The actor took to Instagram to share the news of the birth of his daughter and informed his fans and friends that both the mother and child are doing well.

The couple already have a son named Musa together.

On the work front, he is currently playing Faakhir in the drama Khaas. He’s the cousin of actor-singer Ahad Raza Mir.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
Haroon Shahid
 
