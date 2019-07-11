11 lighter stories that trended on social media this week

It’s been a long week and you may not have had the time to catch up on the lighter news in Pakistan.

Sit back, relax and read through 11 stories that trended on social media this week.

WhatsApp made our lives easier with a feature to mute unwanted Stories. It will be releasing an update with an additional feature called “Hide Muted status” to remove muted stories for as long as we want. To read this story, click here.

Actor Yasir Hussain, who often remains in the news less for his career and more for his controversial statements, made headlines again when he criticised Mahira Khan’s acting skills. The actor managed to spark massive outrage once again after his Instagram story had a degrading comment about Khan. To read this story, click here.

Singer Ali Zafar recorded on Monday his statement in the defamation suit he has filed against Meesha Shafi. He filed the case after Shafi accused him of harassing her on multiple occasions. Zafar appeared before a session’s court in Lahore with a box full of evidence. To read this story, click here.

Actor Mahira Khan penned her memorable moments in an Instagram post where she spoke about her life in LA, where once she studied and worked. LA will always be the city of her dreams. To read this story, click here.

Indian actor Sushmita Sen put an end to rumors about her breakup with Rohman Shawl and shared a selfie with him. To read this story, click here.

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp users were unable to access some of the apps’ functions. To read this story, click here.

Pakistani musician and lead vocalist of popular rock band Noori, Ali Noor is critically ill and in urgent need of a liver transplant. His cousin revealed that the singer has been diagnosed with acute liver failure and asked for prayers. To read this story, click here.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan have wrapped up shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming film. They both shared heartfelt posts after wrapping filming. To read this story, click here.

The FIA launched an investigation into 16 Twitter accounts, including that of singer Meesha Shafi, on the request of Ali Zafar. He submitted a request to the cyber-crime wing of the FIA to investigate the accounts which he says are part of campaign launched against him by Shafi. To read this story, click here.

Mahira Khan was spotted in the new song for her upcoming movie Superstar. Bekaraan was sung by Ali Sethi and Zeb Bangash. To read this story, click here.

Videos of celebrities across the world doing the Bottle Cap Challenge have taken over social media and the latest to join the athletic craze is Pakistani actor Mehwish Hayat. To read this story, click here.

