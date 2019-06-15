WWE releases poster for upcoming pay-per-view Stomping Grounds

The WWE has released the poster for their upcoming pay-per-view Stomping Grounds.

The poster features former WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in his signature pose

The inaugural edition of WWE Stomping Grounds will be held on June 23 in Washington.

One week from Sunday, you know what it’s time to do… #WWEStompingGrounds pic.twitter.com/tsjWBSVgUe — WWE (@WWE) June 15, 2019

Seth Rollins will defend his WWE Universal Championship against Baron Corbin. The challenger will be announcing the name of the special guest referee for the match.

Dolph Ziggler will challenge Kofi Kingston in a steel cage match for the WWE Championship.

Roman Reigns will battle Drew McIntyre in a singles match.

Bayley will defends her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship against Alexa Bliss while Lacey Evans is challenging WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch for the title.