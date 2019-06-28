Friday, June 28, 2019  | 24 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Undertaker helps Roman Reigns against Shane McMahon, Drew McIntyre

12 mins ago
 

Photo Courtesy: WWE

WWE legend The Undertaker came to Roman Reigns’ aid during the 2-on-1 handicap match against Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre on Monday Night Raw.

“The Best in the World” and “The Spanish” had booked themselves in the match after the latter lost his singles match to the “Big Dog” at the inaugural Stomping Grounds.

Things were getting from bad to worse for the Shield member as he was being pummeled by the duo.

As Shane went for his signature coast to coast, it was The Undertaker who came to help his former foe. He cleared the ring and Shane and McIntyre resorted backstage.

Reigns and Undertaker will now join forces for a tag team team match against McMahon and McIntyre at WWE Extreme Rules.

The Phenom and the Big Dog have a history from back in the day. It was Roman Reigns who handed the Undertaker his second defeat at a Wrestlemania event.

 
Roman Reigns The Undertaker wwe
 
