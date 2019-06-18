Tuesday, June 18, 2019  | 14 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Entertainment

The one where Courtney Cox reunites with Friends

34 mins ago

‘Friends’ costars have time and again proven that they truly are the best of friends. 

Recently, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow teamed up to help co-star Courteney Cox celebrate her 55th birthday.

Courteney Cox posted a picture on Instagram on June 15 with Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston. In the caption, she said that they celebrated her birthday together.

The trio has remained friends since the iconic show ended more than two decades ago. Last month marked the 15-year anniversary of the finale, which aired on May 6, 2004.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Aniston recently appeared on The Ellen Show and said that the cast of Friends would love to have a reunion.

Courteney Cox friends jennifer aniston Lisa Kudrow
 
