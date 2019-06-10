The face behind Pakistan’s most famous voice-overs

Ever wondered who’s behind the famous voice behind “aap ka matlooba number band hai [the number you’re calling is off]”?

For all those who thought the telecom companies’ phone operator voice, including PTCL, is computer generated, we are sorry to burst your bubble.

The famous voice behind all the phrases you hear when someone doesn’t pick up your call or when you don’t have enough balance is the voice of voice-over artist Farheen Malik.

“It’s really hard to convince people that it’s my voice behind those famous phrases,” Malik told SAMAA TV on its programme Naya Din on Monday. “Most people think that it’s a computer-generated voice.”

She said she had to train her voice for a long time to be able to do these famous voice-overs. “Before starting my career back in 2006, I never knew how to do voice overs or what the word even meant,” said Malik. “After spending eight to nine years in this field, now I can deliver 12 to 24 lines in one go.”

She added that at the start of her career she could only deliver one line a day because she was so bad at doing voice-overs.

“When I was hired for a telecom company, it took me four months to deliver the ‘apka matlooba number band hai bara’ay mehrbani kuch dair bad call keyjiyay’ [the number you have called is powered off, please try again later],” said Malik.

She urged that Pakistani voice over artists should get recognition. “All over the world, voice-over artists are praised but in Pakistan, they are not even recognized for the work they do,” said Malik.

But her future plans have nothing to do with voice-overs. She wants to instead work for animal welfare. “My aim is to start an ambulance service for stray animals that could treat animals on the spot,” she said. “Secondly, I am in talks with restaurants around Karachi to provide us with surplus food to feed to stray animals.”

