Superstar: Bilal Ashraf reveals first look as Sameer Khan

Actor Bilal Ashraf shared the first look of his character from his upcoming movie Superstar.

He introduced the character as Sameer Khan on his Twitter account.

On June 8, Mahira Khan showed her fands the first glimpse of Superstar.

“Films have a destiny of their own. I have held on to this for years, waited and wanted it to happen but it has its own heart, one which beats and listens to its own tune. Here it is, a sneak peek of a piece of my heart for all of you!” she wrote on Twitter.

Superstar is expected to release on Eidul Azha this year.

