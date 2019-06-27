Thursday, June 27, 2019  | 23 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Superstar: Bilal Ashraf reveals first look as Sameer Khan

54 mins ago
 

Actor Bilal Ashraf shared the first look of his character from his upcoming movie Superstar.

He introduced the character as Sameer Khan on his Twitter account.

On June 8, Mahira Khan showed her fands the first glimpse of Superstar.

“Films have a destiny of their own. I have held on to this for years, waited and wanted it to happen but it has its own heart, one which beats and listens to its own tune. Here it is, a sneak peek of a piece of my heart for all of you!” she wrote on Twitter.

Superstar is expected to release on Eidul Azha this year.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Bilal Ashraf Mahira Khan superstar
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
Superstar, Mahira Khan, Bilal Ashraf,
 
MOST READ
Punjabi actor Anjuman ties the knot in Islamabad
Punjabi actor Anjuman ties the knot in Islamabad
Mehwish Hayat responds to backlash for Baaji's item song
Mehwish Hayat responds to backlash for Baaji’s item song
It isn’t easy being Lyari’s Undertaker
It isn’t easy being Lyari’s Undertaker
Marvel is re-releasing Avengers: Endgame with new footage
Marvel is re-releasing Avengers: Endgame with new footage
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan awarded honourary degree by Oxford University
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan awarded honourary degree by Oxford University
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.