Tuesday, June 18, 2019  | 14 Shawwal, 1440
Entertainment

Sunny Deol didn’t speak to Shah Rukh for 16 years

22 mins ago

Photo: Screengrab/ Darr

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol revealed that he didn’t work with Yash Chopra and didn’t talk to Shah Rukh Khan for 16 years after a heated argument between Khan and him during the shoot of their film Darr in 1993.

In a recent interview with India TV, Sunny was asked if Shah Rukh Khan and Yash Chopra were scared of him on the sets of Darr, he said, “I guess, they must be scared because they were wrong.”

“I was doing a scene in the film where Shah Rukh stabs me. I had a heated discussion with Yash Chopra regarding that scene. I tried explaining that I am a commando officer in the film, my character is an expert, I am very fit, then how can this boy (Shah Rukh’s character in the film) beat me easily. He can beat me if I can’t see him. If he can stab me while I am looking at him, then I won’t be called a commando,” explains Deol.

Sunny also remarked that “Since Yash Ji was old, I respected him and couldn’t say anything. I put my hands inside my pocket as I was very angry. Soon, out of anger, I didn’t even realise that I had ripped my pants with my hands.”

Related:Hamza Abbasi apologises over prevalence of item song culture

When asked if the rumour that he didn’t speak to SRK for 16 years was true, he replied, “It’s not that I didn’t talk but I just cut myself off and I anyway don’t socialise much. So we never met.”

Starring Juhi Chawla, Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol, Darr is a 1993 psychological thriller. It has been directed by Yash Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films, the film is known as one of the director’s best projects over the years.

Shah Rukh Khan Sunny Deol
 
