Spider-Man could make an appearance in Venom 2

16 mins ago
 

Tom Hardy will be starring in the sequel to the 2018 blockbuster Venom and the movie could have another superstar appearance. 

The news was confirmed by producer Amy Pascal in an interview with Fandango. “I can say that Tom Hardy will be back, magnificently playing that character as no one else can,” she said. The movie grossed a total of $855 million worldwide despite a lukewarm reception from critics.

The second movie was teased in the end credits scene of Venom, when Eddi Brock (Hardy) went to interview an inmate at the San Quentin prison: serial killer Cletus Kasady.

Pascal also teased that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man could make an appearance. “Everybody would love to see that,” she said. “You never know someday … it might happen. I can say that we’ve had a fantastic partnership and you never know what’s going to happen. We have a lot of stories to tell about Spider-Man, in every facet. We have big plans for Tom Holland to be a part of everything.”

