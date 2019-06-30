Six Bollywood actresses who weren’t born in India

Pakistanis love Bollywood and have lots of fond memories of their most movies.

But did you know that not all of Bollywood’s leading ladies were born in India and many don’t even hold Indian citizenship. Here is a list of six Bollywood stars who weren’t born in India.

Deepika Padukone

Padukone, the daughter of Prakash Padukone, a former Indian professional badminton player, was born in Copenhagen, Denmark. Her family moved to Banglore in India when she was a year old.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Fernandez is a Sri Lankan actress, former model, and the winner of the Miss Universe Sri Lanka pageant of 2006. But she was born in and grew up in Manama, Bahrain. Her first Bollywood film was in 2009.

Nargis Fakhri

Fakhri was born in New York, USA. She is half Pakistani and half Czech. She began her Bollywood career in 2011 with the film Rockstar starring Ranbir Kapoor.

Sunny Leone

Leone, whose real name is Karenjit Kaur Vohra, was born in Canada. She made her Bollywood debut in 2012.

Katrina Kaif

Kaif was born in Hong Kong. Her father is a British-Kashmiri while her mother is English. She made her Bollywood debut with the 2003 film Boom but gained fame with the film Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya.

Amy Jackson

Amy Jackson is a British actress who works in Bollywood. She first entered the Indian film industry in the Tamil film Madraspattinam.

