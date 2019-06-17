HOME > Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan, son to voice the Hindi Lion King

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan will be voicing King Mufasa and Simba respectively in the upcoming Hindi version of The Lion King.

Shah Rukh said The Lion King is a movie that his entire family loves. It holds a very special place in our hearts, he said.

“As a father, I can totally relate with Mufasa and the endearing relationship he shares with his son Simba. The legacy of The Lion King is timeless and being a part of this iconic re-imagining with my son Aryan makes it extra special for me. We are most excited that AbRam is going to watch this,” Shah Rukh said in a statement.

On Sunday, the 53-year-old tweeted a picture of him and Aryan gearing up to watch the India-Pakistan World Cup clash on television wearing T-shirts in Team India colours with the names Mufasa and Simba on the back.

Shah Rukh and Aryan  have previously dubbed as a father-son duo in 2004’s The Incredibles, with SRK voicing Mr Incredible and Dash. Aryan also played the young version of SRK’s character Rahul Raichand in 2001 blockbuster Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

The live-action remake of The Lion King will also release in regional languages such as Tamil and Telugu. The film is scheduled to release on July 19.

