Entertainment

Sania Mirza’s career more controversial than mine: Veena Malik

1 hour ago

Being an athlete, celebrity and a mother, if you’re taking your child to a hookah bar that means that you’re encouraging other mothers to do the same, says Veena Malik. She was discussing the controversy of Sania Mirza and her husband Shoaib Malik visiting a hookah bar in England ahead of Pakistan’s match against India.

However, she remarked that it doesn’t even matter to her whether Sania takes her kid to a hookah bar or to a dance bar. “She’s the mother and she knows the best for her children,” Veena told SAMAA TV on its programme Naya Din on Thursday.

She explained that the whole twitter feud started when Sania first tweeted and complained that people are breaching her privacy.

“First what I think is that if you’re so concerned about your privacy you should have stayed indoors. Secondly, what Sania fails to understand is that if she is hanging out with a bunch of players in a hookah bar, everyone has smartphones these days and people will take pictures,” she said.

She added that Sania is a celebrity and whenever she will post something over her social media, her posts are likely to be discussed.

“It was just a simple question that isn’t it dangerous for the health of the baby and I was also expecting a sensible answer from her,” said Veena.

Related: Sania Mirza and Veena Malik's Twitter feud turns ugly

The feud turned ugly when she “attacked my personal life”, said Veena, adding that Sania targeted her career choices.

“She straight away attacked me for the career choices I made in the past and then she didn’t have the guts to stay true to her words and deleted the tweet in few seconds,” she claimed.

“Sania Mirza’s career has been more controversial than mine. It would have been funny if I would have talked about her wearing shorts at all her tennis matches, even being a Muslim woman.”

Veena said that she choose not to point out Sania’s ‘scandals’ because she has faced a lot of criticism in her career and life, just like her.

“We both faced criticism because of our career choices. So as a woman who has been through all that, I wasn’t expecting such an attitude from her,” she added.

She concluded by advising Sania that one should use social media more diligently especially if you’re a public figure. “Rather than using social media more rationally [sic], one should use it by putting more thoughts to the words you are posting so you can stay true to your own words.” By ‘rationally’, Veena likely meant in a rash manner.

