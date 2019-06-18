Tuesday, June 18, 2019  | 14 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Sania Mirza and Veena Malik’s Twitter feud turns ugly

7 hours ago

While the Pakistan cricket team and its fans are still coping with their defeat at the hands of India in the ICC 2019 World Cup, a viral video of cricketer Shoaib Malik and his wife Sania Mirza has sparked a debate on the internet.

The video shows the couple sitting with a group of friends who were smoking hookah at a restaurant. Many people criticised the cricketer for being out on the eve of the match against India. Malik clarified that the video was from June 13 and June 15. “Having served my country for [more than] 20 years in international cricket, it’s sad that I have to clarify things related to my personal life,” he said.

Sania asked for the people to respect their privacy.

Related: India are the team to beat this World Cup

Some people, on the other hand, taunted the couple for taking their kid to the hookah bar. To make matters worse, Pakistani actor Veena Malik has also jumped onto the bandwagon too. She put up a tweet addressing Mirza and criticized her for taking her infant child to a hookah bar.

The tennis star refuted the allegation and told Veena to mind her business.

But, Veena wasn’t going to quit this soon and the spat was aggravated. She responded to Mirza’s statement with a series of tweets of her own.

First, she alleged that Mirza had put up a tweet where she asked Veena to worry about her kids seeing her ‘not so decent’ picture on a magazine cover. Veena said the tweet later deleted by Mirza, and she shared a screenshot to prove it.

Related: Rohit Sharma gives tongue-in-cheek response to question about Pakistan

Sania, however, had enough of the micro-blogging site and walked out of the debate with a laugh.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
