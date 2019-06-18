Sania Mirza and Veena Malik’s Twitter feud turns ugly

While the Pakistan cricket team and its fans are still coping with their defeat at the hands of India in the ICC 2019 World Cup, a viral video of cricketer Shoaib Malik and his wife Sania Mirza has sparked a debate on the internet.

The video shows the couple sitting with a group of friends who were smoking hookah at a restaurant. Many people criticised the cricketer for being out on the eve of the match against India. Malik clarified that the video was from June 13 and June 15. “Having served my country for [more than] 20 years in international cricket, it’s sad that I have to clarify things related to my personal life,” he said.

Sania asked for the people to respect their privacy.

😂That’s the video you shot without asking us,disrespecting our privacy even though we had a child with us?& got told off for doing so,& u came up with this crap?FYI ‘outing’ was dinner & yes ppl are allowed to eat if they lose a match!Bunch of fools!Try better content nxt time😂 https://t.co/51gnkMWUYu — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 15, 2019

Related: India are the team to beat this World Cup

Some people, on the other hand, taunted the couple for taking their kid to the hookah bar. To make matters worse, Pakistani actor Veena Malik has also jumped onto the bandwagon too. She put up a tweet addressing Mirza and criticized her for taking her infant child to a hookah bar.

The tennis star refuted the allegation and told Veena to mind her business.

But, Veena wasn’t going to quit this soon and the spat was aggravated. She responded to Mirza’s statement with a series of tweets of her own.

First, she alleged that Mirza had put up a tweet where she asked Veena to worry about her kids seeing her ‘not so decent’ picture on a magazine cover. Veena said the tweet later deleted by Mirza, and she shared a screenshot to prove it.

Related: Rohit Sharma gives tongue-in-cheek response to question about Pakistan

Have some guts & don’t delete ur tweets.Fortunately the technology has progressed so much that people can’t deny their acts.Oh the magazine’s cover u mentioned had morphed images.Also I can bringup all the controversies U have ever had bt I would rather not divert the discusion. pic.twitter.com/8qednFvEBz — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) June 17, 2019

Great to hear that u didn’t took ur kid their. Oh did I mentioned you are a dietician or mother of the Pak team? I said u are an athlete and u must know how much fitness is important for athletes.Also aren’t u a wife of cricketer? U should take care of his wellbeing.Isn’t it? https://t.co/zZKS3r0xSk — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) June 17, 2019

Okay so this Happened. First, she tweeted then deleted that tweet right away and blocked me. I mentioned my concerns in a very civilised, calm & composed manner. It could have been a healthy debate. pic.twitter.com/aw6C36xI3o — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) June 17, 2019

Also your tweet shows that me being worried for my country and cricket team has triggered you so much. Thank you for opening up to the world and showing your true colors!

Much Love Veena Malik 💞✨ — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) June 17, 2019

I’m not part of the film industry from almost 5 years or more.I went thrice to Kaabah cried and asked for forgiveness.I changed & evolved. The world has seen the transition as well. My dressing drastically changed from thongs to now how anyother Pakistani celebs dresses. — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) June 18, 2019

I’ve told 1000 times the cover of that magazine was morphed image.They think I’m an easy pick or character assassination is easy or they can bringup my past to shut me up & pull me down.Let me tell u that’s nt happening I’ll always bounce back.Our society needs to have acceptance — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) June 18, 2019

Please don’t be hypocrites.Just because you think i’m controversial i’m wrong. No, I can be opinionated as any other human being and I can be right too. I am heartbroken and hurt. Leave the past behind and move forward. 💔🙏 — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) June 18, 2019

Sania, however, had enough of the micro-blogging site and walked out of the debate with a laugh.

Twitter cracks me up 😂 and some ppl for sure .. you guys really need other mediums of taking your frustrations out ..

peace out guys ✌🏽 it’s break time 😉 — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 17, 201

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.