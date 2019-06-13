HOME > Entertainment

Salman Khan hosts special Bharat screening for Partition-affected families

37 mins ago

Bollywood actor Salman Khan hosted a special screening of his new movie Bharat at the Mehboob Studio for families who experienced the events of 1947 and Partition.

The actor took to social media to share a picture of him interacting with a few people who witnessed Partition and also coupled the post with a heartfelt message saluting them.

The story revolves around Khan’s struggle to find his father and sister who get separated from the rest of his family during Partition. With Katrina Kaif as his leading lady in the film, this movie has managed to tug just the right strings in audience’s hearts.

Related: Kartik Aaryan may star in Bhool Bhulaiya’s sequel

The movie has been doing extremely well as it surpassed the 1 billion Indian rupee mark at the box office on just the fourth day of release. It was released on June 5.

On the work front, Khan will next be seen starring in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah opposite Alia Bhatt.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Bharat Salman Khan
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Wrong Number 2 takes the lead at the box office
Wrong Number 2 takes the lead at the box office
Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly are engaged
Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly are engaged
In pictures: Pakistani celebrities stun on Eid
In pictures: Pakistani celebrities stun on Eid
Aamir Khan's daughter reveals she is in a relationship
Aamir Khan’s daughter reveals she is in a relationship
Mahira Khan stuns in poster of upcoming film Superstar
Mahira Khan stuns in poster of upcoming film Superstar
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.