Salman Khan hosts special Bharat screening for Partition-affected families

Bollywood actor Salman Khan hosted a special screening of his new movie Bharat at the Mehboob Studio for families who experienced the events of 1947 and Partition.

The actor took to social media to share a picture of him interacting with a few people who witnessed Partition and also coupled the post with a heartfelt message saluting them.

Special screening of #Bharat for the real families who experienced the events of 1947 and the partition. Honoured to meet all of them! Salute to the real #Bharat families pic.twitter.com/sThayWsMZr — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 12, 2019

The story revolves around Khan’s struggle to find his father and sister who get separated from the rest of his family during Partition. With Katrina Kaif as his leading lady in the film, this movie has managed to tug just the right strings in audience’s hearts.

The movie has been doing extremely well as it surpassed the 1 billion Indian rupee mark at the box office on just the fourth day of release. It was released on June 5.

On the work front, Khan will next be seen starring in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah opposite Alia Bhatt.

