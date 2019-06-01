Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif never went out for dinner

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has revealed that he has never been out to dinner with fellow actor Katrina Kaif.

Kaif and Khan have appeared in many films together and are even rumoured to have had a romantic history.

In an interview with India Today, Kaif said that she has never had dinner with Khan. “He doesn’t go out to dinner,” she added.

“Her dinner used to be at 6:30 in the evening, that used to be my lunch time,” Khan responded.

The duo are making a comeback to silver screen with Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat. The movie is set to hit cinemas on June 5.

