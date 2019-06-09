Saboor Aly welcomes Ahad Raza Mir to the family

After it was announced that Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly were engaged, Sajal’s sister Saboor took to Instagram to give Mir a warm welcome to the family.

“Life is unfair and it dawned on me when I lost my mother. I was left with two siblings who became my everything. And one of those is [Sajal Aly] who became my elder brother, sister and mother so many times. For someone as strong as her, as loving her, I couldn’t have been happier when [Mir] came in her life,” she wrote.

“Yes! It certainly was a match made in heaven. From day one till date, I have enjoyed their faith in me, their care and their love. Now I want to wish them my utmost blessings, love and wishes. Allah aap donon ko har buri nazar say bachaye,” she added.

“And most importantly ‘Ahad BHAI, welcome to the family’.”

Saboor is an actor like her older sister and her fiance.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.