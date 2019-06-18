Tuesday, June 18, 2019  | 14 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Entertainment

Ranveer Singh comforts Pakistan fan after World Cup match

44 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Indian actor Ranveer Singh comforted an award winning comedian Aatif Nawaz after the ICC Cricket World Cup fixture between the two sides in Manchester on Sunday.

The fixture was one of the most talked about matches and it was India which emerged as the winner as they clinched an 89-run win on DLS method.

Singh, who was one of the spectators in the match, consoled Nawaz in a Twitter video which has gone viral on social media.

“There’s always a next time,” he said while hugging the comedian. “Don’t be disheartened. They played well. The boys are committed, dedicated professionals and they’ll be back.”

Pakistan and India met for the seventh time in Cricket World Cup competition this year and the latter maintained their perfect streak over the Men in Green.

Pakistan are at the ninth position with three points. The side have managed to secure just one win in five games.

India, on the other, have not lost a single game in the cricket’s biggest tournament. They are at the third position with seven points from four games.

 
