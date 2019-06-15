Ranbir Kapoor fan Mawra meets Rishi Kapoor in New York

One more name was added to Rishi Kapoor’s visitors’ book in New York — Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane.

A photo of Hocane and her friend Khatija posing with Rishi Kapoor began doing the rounds on the internet on Friday evening. Kapoor responded to a fan’s tweet to confirm that Hocane had indeed paid him a visit in New York.

She is the famous actor from Pakistan,Mawra Hocane (left) and her friend Khatija. Sweet of them to visit us https://t.co/YM1tztOyQ6 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 14, 2019

Kapoor has been in the US for over eight months undergoing treatment for cancer. The actor is in remission and is expected to return home soon.

Related: Ahad Raza Mir receives Betty Mitchell Awards nomination for Hamlet

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal among other several leading celebs met Kapoor and his wife Neetu. They made sure to spend some quality time with the couple during their difficult times.

Interestingly, Hocane is a huge Ranbir Kapoor fan and has fondly spoken about him. She even shares her birthday with the Sanju actor.

Earlier, Hocane told IANS in an interview that: “On the top of my wishlist is Ranbir Kapoor. I hope I can get a chance to work with him soon.” She made her Bollywood debut with the film Sanam Teri Kasam opposite Harshvardhan Rane.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.