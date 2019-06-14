Priyanka Chopra to receive UNICEF humanitarian award

Bollywood actor and former Miss World Priyanka Chopra is all set to receive the ‘Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award’ by the UNICEF’s American chapter.

Chopra took to Twitter to share the news with her fans.

So humbled. Thank u @UNICEFUSA for honouring me with the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award at the #UNICEFSnowflake Ball in December! My work with @UNICEF on behalf of all the world’s children means everything to me..Here’s to peace freedom & the right to education #ForEveryChild pic.twitter.com/OZ4Qppc1y4 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 12, 2019

The Snowflake Ball will be held on December 3 in New York City. It is an annual charity gala, celebrating UNICEF’s work around the world. The award is named after actor and philanthropist Danny Kaye, who was UNICEF’s first goodwill ambassador.

Priyanka Chopra has been working for Unicef since 2006. She was appointed as the global Unicef Goodwill Ambassador respectively for the years 2010 and 2016.

In March, people started a petition to strip Priyanka Chopra of her UNICEF goodwill ambassadorship after she joined her fellow Bollywood stars in praising India’s military and their crossing of the sensitive Line of Control between Pakistani and India.

On the work front, the actress recently wrapped up the shooting of The Sky Is Pink. It also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

