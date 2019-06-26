Nadia Jamil refused a role opposite SRK in Veer Zaara

After Pakistani actor Danish Taimoor, actor Nadia Jamil has revealed that she was offered Rani Mukerji’s role opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Veer Zaara but she chose parenthood over her career.

During her recent appearance on Rewind with Samina Peerzada, Jamil shared stories from her career and said that she turned down a role opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the late Yash Chopra’s 2004 mega-hit Veer Zaara.

Jamil said on the show that a turning point in her career was when she met Chopra for talks for Veer Zara.

“The turning point in my career was when I met Yash Chopra as Veer Zaara was about to happen. My Ammi was telling me she’d come with me or take care of my children, my son was two months old then, but I knew that if I moved in this direction now it would become an addiction which I would be unable to leave,” said Jamil.

Related: Danish Taimoor says he was offered role opposite Kareena Kapoor

She added that in order to be the mother she always wanted to be for her kid, she had to turn down the role.

“It would shape the kind of mother I would become. I had to choose between being a mom or an actress but there isn’t even a comparison between the two,” said Jamil.

The film was originally expected to star Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Jamil as the three leads but Preity Zinta and Mukerji stepped in when the other two women opted out.

You can watch the full interview here.

Earlier, Danish Taimoor revealed that he was offered the lead role in the star-studded 2018 Bollywood movie Veere Di Wedding. He shared that the dates were even finalized but then the tensions between India and Pakistan escalated.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.