Mehwish Hayat wants people to keep supporting Pakistan’s cricket team

Pakistani actor Mehwish Hayat has asked the nation to keep supporting the Pakistan cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup.

“Now can we get over with the trolling and please show some support to our boys in green,” Hayat tweeted on Wednesday. “It’s not over yet.”

The Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient went on to state that wins and defeats are part of the game and should be taken with grace and dignity. She said that the cricket team needs the nation’s voice and encouragement.

Pakistan are having a dismal run in the ICC Cricket World Cup with only a single victory coming from their five games. The side are at ninth place in the standings with three points.

The side got off to a losing start with a seven-wicket defeat to the West Indies. Pakistan bounced back to beat England by 14 runs and yheir fixture against Sri Lanka was washed out. They lost to Australia by 41 runs and went to lose to India by 89 runs under the DLS method.

Pakistan will take on South Africa in their sixth fixture on Sunday.

