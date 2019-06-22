Mehwish Hayat responds to backlash for Baaji’s item song

After bearing the brunt of her new item song for the past few days, Mehwish Hayat has finally clapped back at her haters.

Taking to Instagram and Twitter, Hayat addressed all those who unnecessarily bashed her character and said she has chosen to do these dance numbers.

To do these dance numbers has been my choice. As an actress and performer it is my job. As a woman I find my work empowering. Dance to me is aesthetically the purest form of art. https://t.co/KzGNoXJXhU

Incase you’ve missed it here’s the link ☝🏻 — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) June 21, 2019

Earlier, Pakistani actor Osman Khalid Butt also came out in her defence after Gangster Guriya stirred controversy. Many people called out Hayat out for ‘misrepresenting’ Pakistani culture.

The Janaan star, known for his feminist views, took to Twitter late Friday night after a self-proclaimed “social media influencer” abused Hayat in his criticism for her performance.

This is the language used by a ‘social media influencer’ for a contemporary actress while criticizing her performance in a dance number.

He has the nerve to bring religion into the mix. Pehlay apni zabaan saaf karen phir deen ka dars dijiye. https://t.co/vUNkVeW68z — Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) June 20, 2019

Please. It’s not too much to ask that you be civil in your criticism. No one is taking away your freedom of speech or your right to call out something you feel strongly against.

But that doesn’t give you the right to tag someone and hurl obscenities & vicious abuse their way. — Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) June 20, 2019

Butt was quick to jump in and defend Hayat, saying it was “not too much to ask that you be civil in your criticism”.

Earlier, Hayat had tweeted about her cameo in Gangster Guriya, a song from the movie Baaji. She uploaded the music video herself, saying she was proud of her cameo.

Oops I did it again!

After 5 years another cameo that I am very proud of. R u ready for Gangster Guriya?A woman in control of herself & knows wat she wants! ”You can’t play me boy..nahi hoon mai khilona”👊🏻

Thank you @aClockworkObi,Saqib Malik,Taha,Akif ILyas,Anila,Mo Azmi n team pic.twitter.com/7QQ0gX4URf — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) June 20, 2019

Baaji is a Pakistani thriller that has been touted as the comeback film of actor Meera. It also stars Amna Ilyas, Butt, Ali Kazmi and Mohsin Abbas Haider. The movie will release on June 28.

