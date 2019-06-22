Saturday, June 22, 2019  | 18 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Entertainment

Mehwish Hayat responds to backlash for Baaji’s item song

1 hour ago
 

After bearing the brunt of her new item song for the past few days, Mehwish Hayat has finally clapped back at her haters.

Taking to Instagram and Twitter, Hayat addressed all those who unnecessarily bashed her character and said she has chosen to do these dance numbers.

Earlier, Pakistani actor Osman Khalid Butt also came out in her defence after Gangster Guriya stirred controversy. Many people called out Hayat out for ‘misrepresenting’ Pakistani culture.

The Janaan star, known for his feminist views, took to Twitter late Friday night after a self-proclaimed “social media influencer” abused Hayat in his criticism for her performance.

Butt was quick to jump in and defend Hayat, saying it was “not too much to ask that you be civil in your criticism”.

Earlier, Hayat had tweeted about her cameo in Gangster Guriya, a song from the movie Baaji. She uploaded the music video herself, saying she was proud of her cameo.

Baaji is a Pakistani thriller that has been touted as the comeback film of actor Meera. It also stars Amna Ilyas, Butt, Ali Kazmi and Mohsin Abbas Haider. The movie will release on June 28.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
baaji mehwish hayat Osama Khalid Butt
 
