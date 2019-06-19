Wednesday, June 19, 2019  | 15 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Mehwish Hayat is the new ‘gangster’ in town

52 mins ago

Actor Mehwish Hayat looks fierce as she dances to the tunes of Baaji’s new song Gangster Guriya. It was released on Wednesday. 

Osman Khalid Butt, who stars in the movie, is the creative director and lyricist for the song while Taha Malik is the music director. It has been sung by Indian singer Sunidhi Chohan.

Hayat dons an edgy avatar as she dances her heart out in the song’s trailer.

Related: Meera, Amna Ilyas battle it out in Baaji’s new song

The video starts with actor Yasir Hussain saying “I know the perfect Gangster Guriya”.

Baaji is a Pakistani thriller that has been touted as the comeback film of actor Meera. It also stars Amna Ilyas, Ali Kazmi and Mohsin Abbas Haider.

The movie will release on June 28.

