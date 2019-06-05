Meera, Amna Ilyas battle it out in Baaji’s new song

Meera and Amna Ilyas battled it out in dance off in Khilti Kali, the new song released ahead of the official release of the Pakistani movie Baaji.

The video for the song was released on chaand raat. The movie itself will be released on June 28.

Also starring Osman Khalid Butt, the video shows Ilyas and Butt dancing at a club before Meera makes a grand entrance and steals the spotlight.

The song, Khilti Kali, has been sung by Zeb Bangash, Taha Malik and Butt. It has been adapted from the song Don’t Be Silly by Kaleem Usmani for the 1972 movie Sabaq.

Saqib Malik’s highly anticipated directorial debut film is said to be a social drama-cum-thriller. The movie also stars Ali Kazmi and Mohsin Abbas Haider.

