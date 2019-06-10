HOME > Entertainment

Maya Ali and Gul Panara explore Pakistan’s northern areas

2 hours ago

The holiday season has arrived and it’s the perfect time for our beloved celebrities to quench their wanderlust!

Actor Maya Ali and famed Pashto and Urdu singer Gul Panra are and their vacation pictures are giving us major holiday goals.

They are in Pakistan’s northern areas to enjoy Eid in the best possible manner with their families. The starlets took to Instagram to share adorable pictures in the scenic valleys of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Twenty-eight-year-old actress Ali has featured in Mann Mayal and Diyar-e-Dil. She has been lauded by the critics and fans for her roles in both the TV shows.

