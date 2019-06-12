HOME > Entertainment

Marvel’s Pakistani-America superhero may be coming to the big screen

1 hour ago

Photo: Ms Marvel

Hollywood star Mindy Kaling has revealed that Marvel is possibly in the process of bringing its Pakistani-American superhero, Ms. Marvel, to the big screen.

In an interview with MTV News the actor said, “I think the people I’ve spoken to at Marvel about it are so excited about the character! I think that they’re trying to figure out what to do with it. I told them I would help in any way because I truly love her.”

 

“They really seemed interested and I think they will probably do something. Now that there’s this streaming platform with them, it might be something like that, but I think they understand how much excitement there is,” said Kaling.

Related: Dark Phoenix fails to rise from the ashes

She added that if an adaptation was made, she thinks “an unknown” actor would be the best choice to play Kamala Khan.

However, the actor later took to Twitter to clarify that she had “no information” about an adaptation. She stressed how huge she thinks it will be when it is eventually adopted.

 

Earlier, Pakistani-British actor Riz Ahmed had also offered to write the script for the film based on Muslim origin superhero.

 

Ms Marvel is a Pakistani-American teenager from New Jersey with shape-shifting abilities.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
marvel Mindy Kaling
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Wrong Number 2 takes the lead at the box office
Wrong Number 2 takes the lead at the box office
Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly are engaged
Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly are engaged
In pictures: Pakistani celebrities stun on Eid
In pictures: Pakistani celebrities stun on Eid
Meera, Amna Ilyas battle it out in Baaji's new song
Meera, Amna Ilyas battle it out in Baaji’s new song
The face behind Pakistan's most famous voice-overs
The face behind Pakistan’s most famous voice-overs
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.