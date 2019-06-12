Marvel’s Pakistani-America superhero may be coming to the big screen

Hollywood star Mindy Kaling has revealed that Marvel is possibly in the process of bringing its Pakistani-American superhero, Ms. Marvel, to the big screen.

In an interview with MTV News the actor said, “I think the people I’ve spoken to at Marvel about it are so excited about the character! I think that they’re trying to figure out what to do with it. I told them I would help in any way because I truly love her.”

.@mindykaling on the conversations she’s had with @MarvelStudios about #MsMarvel, and who she thinks she portray the Pakistani American superhero: “I feel it might need to be an unknown” pic.twitter.com/kySV3gxgec — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) June 9, 2019

“They really seemed interested and I think they will probably do something. Now that there’s this streaming platform with them, it might be something like that, but I think they understand how much excitement there is,” said Kaling.

She added that if an adaptation was made, she thinks “an unknown” actor would be the best choice to play Kamala Khan.

However, the actor later took to Twitter to clarify that she had “no information” about an adaptation. She stressed how huge she thinks it will be when it is eventually adopted.

Hi everyone, I love Ms. Marvel (aka Kamala Khan) and the geniuses behind her @GWillowWilson @MiniB622 @Marvel, but I have no information about any tv or film adaptation! Wish I did though, when that hits the screen it’s gonna be huge😍 — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) June 10, 2019

Earlier, Pakistani-British actor Riz Ahmed had also offered to write the script for the film based on Muslim origin superhero.

So when do @MarvelStudios want me @mindykaling @kumailn to get started on the MsMarvel screenplay ? — Riz Ahmed (@rizmc) May 16, 2018

Ms Marvel is a Pakistani-American teenager from New Jersey with shape-shifting abilities.

