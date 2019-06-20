Marvel is re-releasing Avengers: Endgame with new footage

Avengers: Endgame is heading back to theatres with new footage.

In an interview with ComicBook.com on Wednesday Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said the re-released movie will also include new footage.

“We are doing that,” he said. “I don’t know if it’s been announced. And I don’t know how much [new footage]… Yeah, we’re doing it next weekend.”

In a separate interview with Screen Rant, Feige said “there’ll be a deleted scene, a little tribute, and a few surprises.” It is believed that the tribute will be to late Marvel legend Stan Lee.

The movie previously did not have any after-credits scene of note, which is unusual for a Marvel movie. This version of Endgame releases on June 28.

Avengers: Endgame, which came out in April, broke box office records and became the No. 2 movie of all time in the US in terms of ticket sales. As of June, it’s earned more than $831 million domestically and more than $2.7 billion worldwide.

The movie followed 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War and wrapped up the last decade of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.

The next Marvel release is Spider-Man: Far From Home, which hits theatres on July 5.

