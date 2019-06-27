Thursday, June 27, 2019  | 23 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Malaika Arora confirms her relationship with Arjun Kapoor

2 hours ago
 

Picture courtesy: Filmfare

After years of keeping people guessing about their relationship, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have finally made it Instagram official.

On Arjun’s 34th birthday, Malaika took to Instagram and shared an adorable pic with her beau. The two can be seen holding hands in the pic and it is bound to make you smile!

While there have been a lot of speculations around the duo’s wedding, this is the first time that the pair have made their pictures public on social media.

Related: Malaika Arora breaks silence on wedding rumours with Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood celebrities like Parineeti Chopra, Dia Mirza, and Sophie Choudry were quick enough to leave their birthday wishes on the post.

The duo was recently spotted at the airport, jetting off for a vacation and we can assume that the picture is from their romantic getaway.

Arjun was last seen in India’s Most Wanted. The actor will next be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Farar. He also has Panipat in the pipeline.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Arjun Kapoor Malaika Arora
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Relationship,  India's Most Wanted, Sandeep Aur Pinky Farar, Bollywood, Parineeti Chopra, Dia Mirza, Sophie Choudry 
 
MOST READ
Punjabi actor Anjuman ties the knot in Islamabad
Punjabi actor Anjuman ties the knot in Islamabad
It isn’t easy being Lyari’s Undertaker
It isn’t easy being Lyari’s Undertaker
Mehwish Hayat responds to backlash for Baaji's item song
Mehwish Hayat responds to backlash for Baaji’s item song
Marvel is re-releasing Avengers: Endgame with new footage
Marvel is re-releasing Avengers: Endgame with new footage
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan awarded honourary degree by Oxford University
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan awarded honourary degree by Oxford University
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.