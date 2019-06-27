Malaika Arora confirms her relationship with Arjun Kapoor

After years of keeping people guessing about their relationship, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have finally made it Instagram official.

On Arjun’s 34th birthday, Malaika took to Instagram and shared an adorable pic with her beau. The two can be seen holding hands in the pic and it is bound to make you smile!

While there have been a lot of speculations around the duo’s wedding, this is the first time that the pair have made their pictures public on social media.

Bollywood celebrities like Parineeti Chopra, Dia Mirza, and Sophie Choudry were quick enough to leave their birthday wishes on the post.

The duo was recently spotted at the airport, jetting off for a vacation and we can assume that the picture is from their romantic getaway.

Arjun was last seen in India’s Most Wanted. The actor will next be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Farar. He also has Panipat in the pipeline.

