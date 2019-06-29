Lady Gaga might be in Guardians of the Galaxy 3

According to a report by Hollywood Life, Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga may reunite for Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

Rocket, who is voiced by Gaga’s A Star Is Born co-star and on-screen love interest, is reportedly due a romantic twist to his plot line. A new rumour indicates that Rocket’s love interest from the comics Lylla may have a role in Vol 3 and may possibly be voiced by Lady Gaga.

“There is a very strong possibility that Lady Gaga and Bradley will be working together again on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3,” an insider told Hollywood Life. “Only some cast names have been released, but word is that Bradley will reprise his role of Rocket Raccoon and Gaga will play his love interest.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is expected to star Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Elizabeth Debicki, and Sean Gunn.

Recently, Bradley split from his partner Irina Shayk with whom he shares two-year-old daughter Lea De Seine. The couple faced rumours that part of the reason they parted ways was due to how close Bradley had become to Gaga while making the emotionally-charged film A Star Is Born.

Now that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is back in director James Gunn’s hands, we’ll have to wait and see if this is proven true.

A release date for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 has not been confirmed yet.

